'I am with you 100%': State Rep. Hickland meets with Belton business owners to discuss highway expansion plan

BELTON, Texas (KXXV) — Local business owners in Belton gathered at Schoephf's BBQ in downtown to meet with State Representative Hillary Hickland to get updates and express concerns over TxDOT's I-35/I-14 expansion project.

"If anyone can weather this storm, it's Belton," Hickland said.

The expansion project aims at widening I-35 from six lanes to 14 lanes from Temple to Belton, with goals of reducing congestion and to accommodate future I-14 expansion.

Many local business owners have expressed concerns that this project would cut off access to the downtown area, negatively impacting local economy.

"It's the livelihood of over a hundred people, you know? I don't take that lightly," Hickland tells 25 News. "It's also the character of our community when you think of the history in downtown Belton - it's not somewhere where you can recreate anywhere."

After a recent public meeting with TxDOT and local residents and business owners, 50% of comments had a theme of downtown access and exit ramps into downtown.

Hickland said she is in talks with TxDOT regarding the plan for the expansion, adding that there are multiple alternatives being examined.

"I think there are options where everyone can win, but when it comes down to it we aren't willing to compromise on getting access to our downtown," Hickland said.

Local business owners asked the state representative what else they can do to help, and Hickland said to continue showing up in the masses to meetings, expressing opinions on the project, and that she would keep an open line of communication with the Bell County community this would impact.

"I think we're at a good spot right now in the planning phase where we're not too late to make a difference. My interactions with TxDOT have been encouraging, and I've reason to hope that we are making headway and that there are options that they're evaluating," Hickland said. "And so, just communicating the importance of this being the livelihood of so many people and really the vitality of our town."