Home invasion in Belton results in arrests of 5 suspects

BELTON, Texas (KXXV) — The Belton Police Department says a home invasion on February 19 led to the arrest of five individuals after a series of events that included shots fired at a local apartment complex. It happened around 12:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of Shady Lane. Belton police quickly responded.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers discovered that suspects had forced their way into an apartment by kicking in a door, leading to a confrontation that ended with assault. The situation escalated as the suspects attempted to leave, when they fired several rounds at a vehicle with a woman inside. There were no reported injuries from the shooting.

Police list the suspects as Lee Davis, Ethan Holcombe, La’Quaile Lawrence, Mon’quavion Lawrence, and Charqwisha Mathis. All five face serious felony charges, including Aggravated Assault, Burglary of a Habitation, and Engaging in Organized Crime.

Investigators believe this was an isolated incident, posing no ongoing threat to the public.

The Belton Police Department is encouraging anyone with information to contact them at (254) 933-5840.

