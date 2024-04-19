Watch Now
Heritage Park is now the largest park in Belton

Epiphany La'Sha
Posted at 5:30 PM, Apr 19, 2024
BELTON, Texas — Neighbors in Belton celebrated the completion of phase one at Heritage Park on Friday.

The park is new the largest park in Belton offering a new entrance to the park at 24th avenue, more parking, a dog park and kayak launch, fishing pier, multipurpose field, more restrooms and a concession.

The 84 acres were purchased for 2.1 million in 2018 — the city contributed 5.2 million in local dollars from the tax increment reinvestment zone from our neighbors, partnered with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department who awarded $750,000 outdoor recreation grant to help fund the heritage park expansion. Construction began in October 2022.

“We are just delighted that it has been a long time coming and there are more additions planned for the future ,“ Ann Carpenter said.

Heritage Park opened in 1988 - the expansion of land comes from the closure of Leon Valley Golf Course in 2009.

