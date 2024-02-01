HELP YOUR COMMUNITY: Belton High School collecting dresses, tuxedos and more to help students attend prom

BELTON, Texas — Belton High School is collecting tuxedos, dresses, shows and more to make sure every student can enjoy prom night. Some of those tuxes and dresses start at $300.

Not to mention shoes, jewelry, getting your hair done and much more.

That’s why students and teachers are asking for tuxedos, ties, dresses, accessories and more to help out.

Shania Woods, one of the organizers for the drive, said she tailors some of the clothing to meet school standards. She said they’re receiving many items from teachers and faculty but hope more of the community can donate.

“What you think is trash probably treasure to somebody else. No child left behind because I want create an inclusive environment for all students. We want everyone to be able to go to the prom and have not much worries as possible,” Woods said.

Those donations can be dropped at Belton High school. They are accepting donations till March 20th.