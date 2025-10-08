Former Belton YMCA employee arrested for aggravated sexual assault of a child

BELTON, Texas (KXXV) — A former employee at a YMCA afterschool program that is operating in a Belton school was arrested for aggravated sexual assault of a child Wednesday afternoon.

Eloy Fabela, a 23-year-old man of Harker Heights, was booked into the Bell County Jail following a report of sexual assault that occurred after school hours on the campus of Chisholm Trail Elementary.

Fabela was an employee of the Armed Services YMCA, not Belton Independent School District. The YMCA has cooperated with the investigation.

A warrant for Fabela’s arrest was issued by Justice of the Peace Cliff Coleman on Wednesday.

“We will investigate any and all reports of crimes against children in our community,” Belton Police Chief Larry Berg said. “We take it very personally when someone preys on the innocence of young victims.”

According to the Bell County Jail booking, the aggravated sexual assault of a child charge is a first-degree felony.