Former Belton teacher, arrested in July, facing new charges for 'invasive visual recording'

BELTON, Texas (KXXV) — A former Belton High School teacher faces new charges Monday.

The U.S. Marshals Task Force in Bexar County arrested Pietro Victor Giustino, 39, on state criminal charges of invasive visual recording of several female high school students in a classroom setting.

25 News previously reported the FBI arrested Giustino in July on child pornography charges in a separate federal case that did not involve local students.

However, Belton police say during that investigation videos discovered on a cellphone taken in classrooms did include several female Belton High School students. The girls did not appear to know they were being recorded.

Belton ISD shared the following message with families: