Former Belton teacher, arrested in July, facing new charges for 'invasive visual recording'

BELTON, Texas (KXXV) — A former Belton High School teacher faces new charges Monday.
The U.S. Marshals Task Force in Bexar County arrested Pietro Victor Giustino, 39, on state criminal charges of invasive visual recording of several female high school students in a classroom setting.
25 News previously reported the FBI arrested Giustino in July on child pornography charges in a separate federal case that did not involve local students.
However, Belton police say during that investigation videos discovered on a cellphone taken in classrooms did include several female Belton High School students. The girls did not appear to know they were being recorded.
Belton ISD shared the following message with families:
On July 17, 2025, I informed you that the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) San Antonio Field Office arrested a now-former Belton High School employee, Pietro Giustino, on federal charges of possession of child pornography.In addition to those charges, local law enforcement has been conducting its own investigation. Today, a warrant was issued for state charges of invasive video recording. Belton ISD continues to fully cooperate with both the FBI and the Belton Police Department. Because this remains an active investigation, no further details are available at this time.Based on the limited information provided by the FBI in July, we acted promptly to terminate Giustino’s employment. Belton ISD will not tolerate any behavior that endangers or compromises the safety of our students. We remain firmly committed to providing a safe, supportive learning environment for all children.Thank you for your understanding and support as we work through this sensitive matter.
Malinda Golden, Superintendent