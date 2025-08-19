Belton ISD ends contract for teacher charged with possession of child pornography

BELTON, Texas (KXXV) — On Monday, the Board of Trustees for the Belton Independent School District voted to terminate the contract of Pietro Giustino, effective immediately.

Giustino, a former employee of Belton High School, was arrested in July for possession of child pornography.

Following the teacher's arrest, Belton ISD issued a statement saying, in part, "Belton ISD will not tolerate any behavior that compromises student safety."

The Justice Department says if convicted on the charges, Giustino faces up to 10 years in prison and a maximum $250,000 fine.