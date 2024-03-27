City of Belton moves forward with other Eclipse event celebrations

BELTON, Texas — The City of Belton has canceled the campout at Heritage Park on the day of the eclipse.

Although thousands are predicted to visit the area, it still wasn’t enough to keep the big campout event going — the park itself will be open during normal business hours for our neighbors to enjoy with lots of parking and space available.

Officers will be around to make sure everyone is kept safe.

“It’s still a great place lots of open area to watch the eclipse,” said Paul Romer, Director of Communications.

The City of Belton has other event opportunities — a NASA ambassador will be in town on Friday night prior to the eclipse for an educational presentation under the stars.

On Saturday, they will host market day with vendors downtown.