Caysen Allison seeks appeal and new attorney after receiving 10-year sentence

BELTON, Texas (KXXV) — Caysen Allison, who was recently convicted in the fatal stabbing of a fellow student at Belton High School, is seeking an appeal and a change of attorney.

A jury found Allison guilty of criminally negligent homicide in April for the 2022 stabbing death of Joe Ramirez at Belton High School.

25 News

Allison was sentenced to 10 years in prison and ordered to pay a $10,000 fine.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.