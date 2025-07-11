Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Caysen Allison seeks appeal and new attorney after receiving 10-year sentence

BELTON, Texas (KXXV) — Caysen Allison, who was recently convicted in the fatal stabbing of a fellow student at Belton High School, is seeking an appeal and a change of attorney.

A jury found Allison guilty of criminally negligent homicide in April for the 2022 stabbing death of Joe Ramirez at Belton High School.

Allison was sentenced to 10 years in prison and ordered to pay a $10,000 fine.

