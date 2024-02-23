Belton's alcohol restrictions could loosen after a vote in May

BELTON, Texas — I talked with Mayor David Leigh on Thursday about the recent announcement about the May 4th General Election possibly being canceled.

While talking with him in Belton, I wanted to know more about the Special Local Option Election that will be on the May 4th ballot.

If passed, the Special Local Option Election would loosen alcohol restrictions in the city for businesses like breweries and would allow liquor stores to open.

Mayor David Leigh believes it could open the door for business growth so Belton can stay competitive with nearby towns and cities.

"For me, it’s more of a sense of fairness that everybody in the City of Belton has the same opportunity. It’s not really fair for this one area of Belton to not have the same opportunity as somebody else in the city limits of Belton," Mayor Leigh said.

Belton couple Adriane and Patrick Hodges are co-owners of Bold Republic Brewing and helped get the election on the ballot by supporting a petition with 1,900 signatures.

However, that vote hasn’t come soon enough for them.

They relocated their business from Belton to Temple to escape the currently tight restrictions.

Now they’re set up for success.

"That’s how we make our living that’s how we pay our mortgage and feed the family. So it’s important that we stayed open. It made it a tough decision but we had to do what was best ultimately for our business," Patrick said.

Nolan Creek Brewery moved into their former Belton location.

Kenna Brockway believes the vote would allow the family business and the City of Belton to grow.

“I think it’s something that would be awesome for Belton. It’s already a great city with some great options that are out there for people for visiting or people who live here. I think it will just bring a cohesiveness across Belton so people aren’t trying to figure out ‘oh I can get drinks here but I can’t get drinks there," Brockway said.