Belton sees lower crime rates in 2025, police department plans for more community engagement in 2026

BELTON, Texas (KXXV) — After Belton Police Department released their 2025 annual report, it showcases lower crime rate, more community involvement for the department.

Crime dropped 23% in 2025, with Theft being the highest crime reported.

Traffic stops increased with 75% of them resulting in a warning.

Community outreach and engagement across the city are some of the main focal points for the department, chief Larry Berg said.

Belton PD sees lower crime rates in 2025, plans for more community engagement for 2026

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Belton Police Department released its annual report showing a drop in crime. 25 News spoke with police chief Larry Berg, he said it's the community that's making a difference.

“Just overall trying to connect with that community because I believe that. You know, programs are good, but people are the most important part of that.And so through that we were able to show a reduction in crime and several things that just really stand out is, is the reduction in part one crimes of 23%.”

The numbers are in, and our local police say there's been a drop in crime in our community. The top crime reported in 2025 was theft of a person or entity. Moving forward, our police Chief Larry Berg told 25 News the key to cutting down on those numbers is expanding their reach.

“We really emphasize the substation, so we have a substation on the north side of town and the HEB uh retail building, and then we've also got a substation on the south side of town. So, by having officers closer to the locations, more walk-throughs, more visibility, uh, more interactions with people,” Berg said.

Belton neighbors spoke to 25 News to say they have noticed the efforts from the department. Lisa Kamprath said having an active department adds to the love of her community.

"The Belton PD has been really, really community-centric. They're very supportive and very helpful. They’re exceptionally responsive, so whenever there's a call, they come right away to help," Kamprath said.

Now with more visibility in our neighborhoods, Berg said he wants to improve community visibility in 2026, especially with our Hispanic neighbors.

“it was just so heavy on my heart to really reach out to the Hispanic community, and we've been trying to do that for years. It wasn't gaining a lot of ground or traction with it, especially with the, with the immigration concerns and things now," Berg explained. "a Hispanic church let me come over, speak in the church and stuff, and it really, I think settle some fears.”

The department plans to increase traffic stops this year. In 2025 75% of traffic stops resulted in a warning.

