Belton native chosen as ceremonial guard of honor at late President Jimmy Carter's funeral

BELTON, Texas (KXXV) — U.S. Coast Guard seaman and Belton native Justin McGowan was part of a 60 member team who was chosen for a high honor — being part of President Jimmy Carter's funeral as a ceremonial guard of honor.

McGowan spoke with 25 News about the training leading up to the event, and what he took away from his experience.



President Jimmy Carter passed away on December 29, 2024 — his funeral was held on January 9, 2025

Justin served as a ceremonial guard of honor during the funeral

He is currently an E3 Seaman in the Coast Guard, Third Junior Enlisted Rank and is working toward an E4 rank, Petty Officer Third Class

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

It’s one thing to watch a prominent moment in American history, and it’s another to be participating in it.

U.S. Coast Guard Seaman and Belton native Justin McGowan had the opportunity of a lifetime, and was chosen to be part of President Jimmy Carter’s funeral.

"About week five of being into boot camp, the ceremonial honor guard came recruiting — they were very specific of what they wanted they said they needed all the men who are over six foot tall and women over five foot eight to stay after class and let them give their presentation," McGowan said.

"They talked about the different elements of being in the ceremonial honor guard, which consists of funerals — there were about five or eight of us that put down that we were interested, and out of those eight people I was one of two that got chosen."

Being chosen for a high honor requires lots of training.

“You have to learn to be an honor guardsman, you have to learn to march, you have to carry a rifle,” McGown said.

"The one I felt drawn to the most was the casket platoon, which required you to pass a strength test."

He anticipated this day since spring of 2023.

"They let us know it can be any day, he’s out of hospice, just have a bag packed, this can happen anytime," McGowan said.

"For two years I’m planning vacations like 'Okay, we’re going to go somewhere, but I need to be back within 24 hours on base because with the United States Coast Guard we’re a small branch'."

Being 60 members strong when president Carter’s time had come, McGowan was ready to do his duty.

"Once we got that call, I was put on as a ceremonial guard of honor," he said.

"I was the first person to march out there once they brought the casket into the capitol — I was out there when Kamala Harris gave her address. The next day when President Trump came, I was out there."

He made his family in Central Texas proud.

"I got a lot of camera time, I guess it was fun, especially for my family to watch and kind of be a part of what I did," McGowan said.

"You get to talk about it and you definitely feel like you family’s proud of you, but they don’t get to see it, so, they get to see it like, 'Okay, there’s our guy'."