Belton massage spa owner arrested for indecent assault

BELTON, Texas (KXXV) — The Belton Police Department arrested the owner of The Retreat Therapeutic Massage in Belton for indecent assault on Tuesday.

DeMarr Lowe Thomas was arrested following the incident that occurred in June, while he was giving a massage at his business — this is the third separate victim to come forward.

According to Belton police, in September 2022, Thomas was previously arrested for sexual assault at the same business after the first victim came forward and reported the incident.

"Once the initial incident was reported by media, a second victim came forward and a warrant was issued for indecent assault," police said.

Thomas was out on bond for both of those charges at the time of this assault — if anyone has any information, contact the Belton Police Department at 254-933-5840.