BELTON, Texas (KXXV) — A revised plan to add lanes to Interstate 35 between Belton and Temple is drawing a more positive response from Belton leaders after an earlier draft raised concerns about cutting off access to the city.

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Belton leaders back revised I-35 and I-14 expansion plan after early concerns over city access

The project will add more lanes to the interstate and support TxDOT's broader effort to develop I-14. When the first draft was released, Belton leaders said it would cut off access into the city from the busy interstate, leaving them concerned about how residents and businesses would be affected.

Belton City Councilman Daniel Bucher, Place 5, said the updated version addressed those concerns.

"From the first draft, I didn't feel comfortable sitting by and letting it be presented to the public as this is the plan. I feel that I'm comfortable with the plan as presented," Bucher said.

The new draft adds exits for Central Avenue and gives more neighborhoods and businesses access to I-35 and I-14.

Belton Mayor David Leigh said public input made the difference in getting to this point.

"It's really important for residents to be informed, to understand how the system works. The system is not just the road system, it's also the input from the public. We wouldn't have had this meeting today if the public wasn't concerned," Leigh said.

Leigh described the updated plan as more of a compromise for the city's needs and also addressed safety concerns tied to the construction and the corridor itself.

"Now on I-35, there are fatalities. 9 times out of 10 is because of a flat tire and it stopped and then somebody else does something and so I think and they have this in Austin and it's really decreased the number of the friction on the road and I think it's so I appreciate you guys for being willing to do because I think again safety we just don't want to have to deal with that," Leigh said.

TxDOT said the process is far from finished.

"This is not over. It's gonna be a continual refinement. We'll get into the final detailed design. There's tweaks that could be made there and it's certainly miles from where it started," a TxDOT representative said.

The billion-dollar project could begin construction as early as 2031, but TxDOT said it remains in its draft phase until next year while funding is gathered.

Belton and Temple residents are invited to share their input at upcoming public meetings on August 5 and 6.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

