Belton ISD makes history with its first unified track meet

BELTON, Texas — Belton ISD made history this week by hosting its first unified track meet.

Athletes of all kinds competed at the meet, including some with special needs, along with parents and other community members.

Central Texans came together to cheer on every student.

Competitors participated in filed events like shot put and long jump, as well as relay races and sprints.

“I’m so glad that we get to have this event," said Lake Belton High School senior, Hannah Wood.

"It’s so amazing that we can do something special for these kids, and I love spreading awareness for special education."

Both Lake Belton and Belton ISD athletes participated.

The concept was brought to life by the Lake Belton's Athletic Director Sam Skidmore and his head track coach, Tiffney Barnes.