Belton ISD allows parents to play principal '4 a day'

BELTON, Texas — Belton ISD has opened its doors to the community to play the role of a principal "4 a day."

“I love having people on campus. It gives us a chance to show off the wonderful things that we do but also hear their insight, their questions, and thoughts as we walk and talk,“ Elizabeth McMurty, principal of Chisholm Trail Elementary, said.

Parents got the chance to follow the principals around at select campuses and experience the daily duties from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

“I asked my daughter what her principal does and if she had any tips for me as I went in to be principal for the day, and she said 'well she comes in our classroom and we get to show off how good we can read and how much our writing is progressing and sometimes she brings us library books,'” parent Brandon Bozon said.

Chisholm Trail Elementary serves 120 students on campus. Every campus is run differently and administrators said it gives them a chance to provide continuous improvement within the district.

“Belton ISD does a great job of engaging their parents in the district and parents in partner programs and keeps us well informed, it's awesome that they were willing to open their doors and let the parents participate,” Bozon said.

This is the second time for the district to host this event, they plan on hosting more in the future.