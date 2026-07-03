BELTON, Texas (KXXV) — Belton will host thousands of visitors this Saturday for its annual Fourth of July parade and festival, a tradition more than a century in the making.

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Belton Fourth of July parade: A Rich History of Community and Tradition

Belinda Mancella, owner of Lindy Lu's, said the event stands out on a national scale.

"I don't think there's probably anywhere in the United States that has a parade as awesome as the Belton parade."

Randy Pittenger, president of the Belton Chamber of Commerce, said the event consistently draws massive crowds.

"What we know from past years is that people will come out in large numbers. We'll have tens of thousands of people here for the parade and festival and then a really big crowd all around the area for the concert and fireworks."

Pittenger said it is the traditions that keep people coming back year after year.

"Some people put their chairs or their tents or their trailers up all week long to save their spot. Others will spend the night out here Friday night to be a part of the tradition of camping out. And being ready for the parade."

Ronnie Schoepf, co-owner of Schoepf's BBQ, said the event gives the community a chance to showcase its small-town culture.

"When all of those different diverse people come from out of town to visit Belton, it's a chance to show off what we have here and to show off what we can offer people. Even though we might be considered a small town by some, there's so much great history for people to check out here."

Beyond the celebration, the holiday weekend provides a significant economic boost for local businesses during a traditionally slower time of year. Pittenger said the event reflects the chamber's broader mission.

"This has a very significant impact economically and that's part of what we're about is economic growth and quality of life and this is the epitome of putting those two things together. Quality of life and the things people love to do and a way for our businesses to thrive in a traditionally slow season."

The parade kicks off on Main Street at 8 a.m., followed by the car show and festival at 10 a.m. Then Schoepf's BBQ will wrap up the celebration with a backyard party and fireworks to end the night.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

