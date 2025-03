BELTON, Texas (KXXV) — The Belton Fire Department responded to a house fire overnight in the 500 block of Avenue S. The fire was reported around 3 a.m.

Belton Texas

The home sustained significant damage, but no one was inside then. One firefighter was treated for what appeared to be a minor injury.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. The Salado and Temple Fire Departments provided mutual aid.