BELTON, Texas (KXXV) — A 55-year-old man drowned in Nolan Creek near Liberty Park in Belton on Monday night.

Officers responded to a drowning call at around 8:48 p.m. where they observed a man, who's been identified as Arturo Chagolla of Austin, jump in the creek to swim, according to police.

He was swept up by the current and officers engaged in life-saving efforts, but he was pronounced dead on the scene.

Next of kin has been notified.