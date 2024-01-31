Bell County's unemployment rate sitting at 4 percent

BELL COUNTY, Texas — With Texas ranking 15th for highest unemployment, Bell County’s unemployment rate is hitting a little under four percent. According to Work Force Solutions of Central Texas, that is considered as pre-pandemic numbers.

With steady numbers, officials say the labor rate is not keeping up with job growth.

Technical work, like I-T and health care, continue to trend in the area.

Some tips include keeping your resume up to date, getting a certificate, or completing a two-year degree.

Employers have reported they are looking for people who know Microsoft Office.

“Specifically Microsoft Excel — most employers are looking for individuals that have those skill sets that can operate those applications,” said Charley Ayres, Workforce Solutions of Central Texas.

Some employers will even help put you through school — to find a list of jobs, click here.