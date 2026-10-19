Bell County voters to weigh third emergency services district again after 2025 ballot defeat

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — Bell County voters are once again considering whether to establish Emergency Services District 3, a measure that failed in 2025 and would fund fire and emergency services for several area communities.

The proposed district would cost neighbors up to 10 cents per $100 valuation and bring more resources for the Sparta, Nolanville and Central Bell fire departments. Early voting has started, with Election Day on November 3.

Brian Henry is the petitioner for the ESD this year and says he wants voters to understand where their taxes would go.

"I don't think enough people are aware of the problem. We're desperately in need of more emergency services for this area. By forming an ESD would help keep our emergency services capacity equivalent to the growth within this entire part of the county," Henry said.

Henry emphasized that the funding would be restricted to emergency services alone.

"An ESD funding is strictly for emergency services. The funding can't be used for anything else. It shouldn't be confused with anything else on the ballot, such as the hospital tax," Henry said.

25 News previously talked with Sparta Fire Chief Robert Whaley-Hadrick III about the ESD in March, and he told me the service would not get an immediate boost but neighbors would still benefit.

"What will happen is, is that eventually we will get to a point where the funding is there, um, and a lot of people don't understand that the biggest problem in EMS is funding. The biggest problem in emergency services is funding, especially when you start talking about EMS," Whaley-Hadrick said.

A fire chief with more than 30 years of experience across Bell County told 25 News in a statement that funding has become crucial as emergency services face higher costs.

"Operating a fire department is very expensive. Providing dependable fire and emergency services requires trained personnel, reliable apparatus, protective equipment, communications systems, ongoing training, regular maintenance, and the ability to replace equipment as it ages out of service.

The area proposed for the Emergency Services District includes communities with limited property-tax bases. A significant portion of the property within the proposed district is tax-exempt, which reduces the revenue available to support fire and emergency services. At the same time, the cost of providing those services continues to rise.

An Emergency Services District would be a separate taxing entity whose revenue is dedicated specifically to emergency services within the defined district. This creates a dedicated funding source for fire and emergency services across the entire proposed service area, rather than relying solely on existing municipal budgets.

Another important consideration is the ISO/Public Protection Classification. These ratings evaluate fire department capabilities, equipment, staffing, training, and emergency communications. Improvements in fire protection can improve classifications across the district, which can result in lower insurance premiums for property owners.

From a fire-service standpoint, the goal is a stable and sustainable funding source that allows emergency responders to maintain and improve the level of service provided throughout the entire proposed ESD service area," the fire chief said.

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