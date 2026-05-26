BELL COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — Voters in Bell County are deciding races for state senator, attorney general, railroad commissioner, criminal appeals judge and lieutenant governor.

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Bell County voters head to polls for runoff election deciding key state races

Voters across Bell County are casting their ballots in the runoff election, making sure their voices are heard.

Pat Duffield has voted in every election since she was 18 years old and does not plan on stopping.

"That's a privilege I have in America, just to be able to vote for who I want in office."

Duffield said the awareness voters bring to the polls sets this moment apart.

"I think we're much more aware today of the candidates, of their beliefs, of what they stand for and I just think it's um our place as Americans to believe or to vote by our beliefs and what we stand for and for the candidate that believes closest to what we believe in," Duffield said.

James Stafford with Bell County said voters should have full confidence in the process at the polls.

"When you see how at every single stage there are checks and balances to make sure that those ballots are secure. Maintain um at literally every stage from the site where you cast your ballot to the till it is input into our system there's a Republican and a Democratic representative who are are with us the whole time," Stafford said.

Thomas Tomasiak and his wife moved to Texas a few months ago and first voted in the Lone Star State in March. He said falling in love with the state means exercising your right.

"We're new Texans, my wife and I, and we decided if we're gonna be part of Texas, we gotta vote," Tomasiak said. "They're all good people. It's just how you feel. It's just, is this person gonna really help Texas? Is this going to be the right person to vote [for]?"

Voter turnout Tuesday surpassed the busiest day of early voting for this runoff election.

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