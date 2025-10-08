Bell County Vehicle Registration Office at Fort Hood temporarily closed

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — The Bell County Vehicle Registration Fort Hood Office, located at the main gate building 69004 at the Fort Hood Visitor's Center, will be temporarily closed due to staffing issues.

The Bell County Vehicle Registration Fort Hood Office will be closed from Friday Oct. 10 through Friday, Oct. 17 and reopen Monday, Oct. 20 with its normal business hours.

During the temporary closure, Bell County residents who normally visit the Fort Hood Office for vehicle registrations, title transfers, or disabled placards are encouraged to visit the Killeen Vehicle Registration Office at the Bell County Killeen Annex, located at 307 Priest Drive.

“We apologize for the inconvenience and are working hard to accommodate our Vehicle Registration customers during this temporary closure,” said Shay Luedeke, Bell County Tax Assessor-Collector. “We appreciate the community’s patience and understanding as we address staffing needs.”

Vehicle registration renewals can also be done online at www.Texas.gov, by mail, or in person at participating grocery store partner locations throughout Bell County:

