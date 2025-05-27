Bell County urges property owners to report storm damage

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — Two rounds of severe storms swept through Bell County on Sunday, May 26, causing widespread power outages, structural damage, and road obstructions.

According to Bell County Emergency Management, the storms produced damaging winds, heavy rain, and hail as they moved from west to east across the county.

While the amount of damage is still being assessed, no major injuries have been reported at this time.

Crews from Bell County Road and Bridge, the Texas Department of Transportation, and Bell County OEM worked through the night to clear debris from roadways. ONCOR crews are continuing efforts to restore power, though progress may be slow due to the number of downed power poles and lines.

Residents who experienced property damage are encouraged to report it through the Texas Division of Emergency Management’s Individual State of Texas Assessment Tool (iSTAT), which assists in evaluating statewide storm impact. Damage reports can be submitted at https://damage.tdem.texas.gov.