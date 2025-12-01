Bell County Sheriff's Office searches for missing, endangered man

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — The Bell County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a missing, endangered man.

Austin Davis, a 24-year-old white man, is described as 5'7", 210 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen on Wednesday, Nov. 19 at his home off Auction Barn Road, south of Belton.

The sheriff's office says Davis' family has not been able to find or get in contact with him since Nov. 19.

Davis is not known to be in a vehicle and suffers from Autism and depression, which has cause for concern for his safety.

Anyone with information on where Davis is, is encouraged to call the Bell County Sheriff's Office at (254) 933-5412, your local law enforcement agency, or 911 in an emergency.