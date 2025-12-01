Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
2  WX Alerts
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodBell County

Actions

Bell County Sheriff's Office searches for missing, endangered man

Austin Davis, a 24-year-old white man, is described as 5'7", 210 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen on Wednesday, Nov. 19 at his home off Auction Barn Road, south of Belton.
AUSTIN DAVIS.png
Bell County Sheriff's Office/25 News
AUSTIN DAVIS.png
Posted

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — The Bell County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a missing, endangered man.

Austin Davis, a 24-year-old white man, is described as 5'7", 210 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen on Wednesday, Nov. 19 at his home off Auction Barn Road, south of Belton.

The sheriff's office says Davis' family has not been able to find or get in contact with him since Nov. 19.

Davis is not known to be in a vehicle and suffers from Autism and depression, which has cause for concern for his safety.

Anyone with information on where Davis is, is encouraged to call the Bell County Sheriff's Office at (254) 933-5412, your local law enforcement agency, or 911 in an emergency.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Click Here To Donate!

In Your Neighborhood