Bell County Sheriff's Department searching for missing 44-year-old man

BELL COUNTY, Texas — The Bell County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help with locating missing 44-year-old man, Michael Dewain Drake.

Drake was last seen at his home off of FM 439, west of Belton on Sunday.

He is a white male, is approximately six foot one, and weighs about 180 pounds with short blonde hair and blue eyes — he is known to be wearing only blue denim shorts with no other clothing.

"The investigation leads investigators to believe that the circumstances of Michael’s disappearance could indicate he is endangered in addition to the weather concerns," authorities said.

"Leads into the whereabouts of Michael have not helped in locating him. The Bell County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in locating Michael."

For anyone with any information, call the Bell County Sheriff's Department at 254-933-5412.

25 News will provide updates to this story if any become available.