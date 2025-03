BELL COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — The Bell County Fire Marshal's Office is sharing a warning about the active burn ban.

This week, a resident near Rogers violated the burn ban by burning plastics and prohibited items. The fire grew out of control and burned several acres of a neighbor's property.

The resident responsible for the fire received a Class A misdemeanor for Burning of Prohibited Items. The resident spent the night in jail.

The current burn ban in Bell County is in effect until April 7.