Bell County Republican and Democratic Party chairs say the time for unity is now

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — "What happened in Pennsylvania is not our Bell County," said Mikhail Gray, Chair of Bell County Democratic Party.

After seeing Former President Donald Trump's attempted assassination take place live on television on Saturday, the Bell County Republican and Democrat party representatives say this is a time for unity and peace.

"I'm brokenhearted and praying that this is going to be a situation that we learn from," said Addie Baird, Chair of Bell County Republican Party.

Not only was the former president affected, but the families who lost members, attendees, and the people at home watching — that's why both parties agreed to meet with 25 News together to lead by example.

"This is our sentiment — we want unity we want peace and we want fairness," Gray said.

"We have a big task ahead of us between now and 7 p.m. on Tuesday, November 5, but Wednesday morning November 6, we are all going to wake up in our homes in Bell County and continue on in community together,” Baird said.

Both parties agree that differences make people stronger, but there is no need for violence moving forward with elections.

They say in Bell County, community members should feel safe, because neighbors take care of each other.

While calling on America's youth to log off social media, do the research and hit the polls — according to Gray, young adults have the lowest turnout.

"Violence is never the answer — violence solves no problems," Gray said.

"Get involved if you want your voice to be heard. If you want to make a presence, go vote."