Bell County man charged with murdering his cousin after dismembered body found at Holland property

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — A 35-year-old Bell County man is in custody facing murder charges after investigators found a dismembered body at a property south of Holland.

The victim was identified as 67-year-old Larry Barabas of Holland. Bell County Sheriff's Office gave an update Monday that Larry's first cousin and landlord, Peter John Barabas, was arrested and charged with murder, tampering with physical evidence with intent to impair, and abuse of a corpse without legal authority.

Cliff Coleman, Public Information Officer for the sheriff's office gave insight into the investigation at a press conference.

"When the call first came out, it was called out as a landlord-tenant relationship. It is, and as I said, also it was early in the investigation and things may change. So we do know that they are first cousins. We also know that Peter Barabas was living for a short time on the property," Coleman said.

Watch the press conference here:

Bell County Sheriffs Office Press Conference

Peter's combined bond on the three charges totals $1,750,000. He remains in custody at the Bell County Jail.

On Aug. 7, shortly after 5 p.m., the Bell County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call reporting a possible homicide at 17700 Pecan School Road. When deputies arrived, they discovered a large amount of blood and cutting instruments that appeared to have blood on them. Based on information provided by the caller, who was on the property, deputies identified and detained a person of interest.

The Bell County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Division responded and investigators presented an affidavit requesting a search warrant. During the search, investigators recovered a dismembered body. The body was recovered around 8 p.m. on Aug. 7. A handsaw was among the cutting instruments recovered at the scene.

Justice of the Peace Michael Tice ordered an autopsy. The remains were taken to the Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office. Preliminary autopsy results contributed to the issuance of the murder warrant.

Warrants for tampering with physical evidence and abuse of a corpse were issued Saturday. The murder warrant was issued Sunday, after the autopsy was completed — within 48 hours of the initial call.

The Bell County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Division is leading the investigation with assistance from the Texas Rangers and the Texas Rangers forensic investigative team. Investigators continue to collect and analyze evidence, conduct interviews, and work to establish the complete sequence of events.

Cliff Coleman, public information officer for the Bell County Sheriff's Office, said there is no danger to the public related to this incident.

The Bell County Sheriff's Office thanked the Holland Police Department, the Bartlett Police Department, and the Bartlett Fire Department for their response to the scene.

The sheriff's office extended condolences to the family of Larry Barabas and asked the public and media to respect the family's privacy.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact the Bell County Sheriff's Office.

The charges against Peter Barbash are allegations. He is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

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