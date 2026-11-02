Bell County elections office prepares 42 polling sites as voters head to the polls on Election Day

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — 600 Election workers across Bell County are putting the finishing touches on preparations for Election Day, with 42 polling sites getting ready to welcome voters.

More than 80,000 Bell County residents have already cast their ballots, and election officials expect those numbers to climb significantly when the polls open.

"We've already had over 80,000 Bell County residents vote in the in the early voting and so we expect to see huge numbers tomorrow," James Stafford with the Bell County Elections Office said.

Officials are bracing for a major turnout on Election Day.

"We don't ever want to guess about the numbers, but we won't be surprised if we see 30,000 to 40,000 more people cast ballots tomorrow," Stafford said.

Stafford told me that preparing for Election Day goes beyond just checking the machines.

"You don't think about your elections office has to do with meteorology, but they're ready for whatever might happen to meet the needs and the demand of the voters, absolutely," Stafford said.

During early voting, a polling location closed temporarily due to a smell of smoke, which Stafford says stands as an example of how plans are in place to ensure a safe environment for everyone.

"They made sure they protected the, the safety and, health of all of the workers and all the voters, and then they also at the exact same time of securing all of the ballots and, and voting equipment, um, so that not only is everyone staying safe and healthy, but also that the security of the vote is right there also priority one," Stafford said.

Voters are recommended to use the polling time tracker to pick the best location for them.

As neighbors get in line to cast their ballot, Stafford says to keep in mind the unity taking place.

"Every position you see there, there's a Republican and a Democrat working together to make sure that everything's working well, that everything's accounted for. So it's peak efficiency. It's great collaboration," Stafford said.

ADA friendly sections and mail-in ballot drop offs are available at polling locations.

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