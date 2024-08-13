Bell County Commissioners vote against stop sign at Featherline and Chaparral

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — After haring a new housing development might go up near his home off Featherline Road, James Sills and his neighbors have been fighting to get Featherline and its intersection with Chaparral improved.

”March is when they proposed the development,” said Sills, founder of Fixfeatherilne.com.

“That's when we really started to research and understand what was really happening our here and, talked to a lot of the residents within Yowell and a lot of areas and got a lot of feedback that things weren’t really great with that road.”

Since Chaparral High opened its doors, traffic on Featherline and Chaparral has dramatically increased.

He was able to confirm the numbers on the TxDOT website.

”As of last year now, it actually has an average daily traffic of over 11,000,” said Sills.

“So, for comparison, Stagecoach only has 13,000. There's certain parts of I14 that only has 14,000.”

The county had planned to install a stop sign at the intersection last month but the planned was stalled by a request for a public hearing.

That hearing was held on Monday at the Bell County Commissioners Court.

”We had several of the residents show up,” said David Blackburn, Bell County Judge.

“Most of the residents were from that area. In fact, I think all of them were, that spoke at the public hearing and I believe all but one of them spoke in favor of installing an all way stop.”

A vote against the stop sign immediately followed.

”I think the majority of the court felt like we needed to get what's called a warrant study done and get some more traffic information about whether or not a 3-way stop at that intersection would actually enhance public safety, or would it actually harm public safety,” said Blackburn.

The warrant study could take 60 days and Blackburn said, action will be taken once the results are in.