Bell County authorities searching for missing, endangered 41-year-old man

BELL COUNTY, Texas — The Bell County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help with locating missing 41-year-old man, Wallace Thomas Sans Jr. who they believe is endangered.

Wallace was last seen on April 16, 2023 in the area of Cedar Crest Hospital on North IH 35 Service Road in Belton, according to information obtained by authorities on January 10, 2024.

His last known residence was around the Landmark Apartments at 700 Waco Road in Belton.

He is a white male, is approximately six foot one, and weighs about 175 pounds. Wallace has short brown hair and brown eyes.

"Additional leads indicate that Wallace has a known medical condition that limits his ability to move around and he walks with assistance very slowly," authorities said.

For anyone with any information, call the Bell County Sheriff's Department at 254-933-5412.

25 News will provide updates to this story if any become available.