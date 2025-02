UPDATE

The situation has been resolved and authorities say the highways will open shortly.

ORIGINAL STORY

There is a "critical incident" on the merge for I-35 and IH-14 as of Monday morning, according to Bell County authorities.

"All highways are being closed for the incident," police said.

The situation is evolving but there is no threat to the public.

25 News will provide updates on traffic and provide any additional details if they become available.