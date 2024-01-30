Bell Co. Fire Marshal releases official cause of explosion in Rogers earlier this month

UPDATE (1/30/24)

The official cause of this explosion has been determined to be from fuel vapors that ignited due to an electrical arc inside the storage unit of the car wash.

The explosion has been determined to be due to an electrical cause, and no criminal activity has been found.

The official cause statement from the Bell County Fire Marshal's Office reads as follows:

"A fuel vapor vent pipe was found to be contained inside the building construction of the car wash and liquor store. Fuel vapors vented into the storage unit while the two males were washing the vehicle in the wash bay. An electrical arc inside the unit as the car wash controller was activated by one of the males caused the ignition. That arc ignited the fuel vapors that had built up in the enclosed space and caused a low order explosion. There were no secondary fuel sources to ignite or combust from the original blast. The 2 injured males were treated for 2nd degree burns and some cuts and abrasions. The family has requested privacy."

Editor's Note: This article has been updated to more accurately report the ages of two victims as newly confirmed by the Bell County Fire Marshal's Office this morning. Thursday night, officials on the scene told 25 News two children and an adult driver were injured victims.

UPDATE

The Bell County Fire Marshal's Office have told 25 News that no utility services were involved in the explosion.

25 News will continue to provide updates as they are made available.

ORIGINAL STORY

ROGERS, Texas — Rogers police confirmed that there was an explosion of some kind at the intersection of Elm St. and Hwy 190.

Significant damage to Rogers Liquor is visible however no cause has been released at this time.

The Bell County Fire Marshal's Office told 25 News on Friday morning that a 17-year-old and 14-year-old were injured.

The State Fire Marshal Explosives Office is assisting local fire crews to investigate the cause.

This is a developing story and we will continue to provide updates as they become available.

BROADCAST SCRIPT (6 a.m.):

We're following breaking news out of Rogers this morning, where an explosion at an Exxon gas station and liquor store injured three people — including children.

Three people — two of them are children — suffered from burns. We're waiting to learn more about the status of those victims.

The liquor store which is connected to the Exxon gas station did get significant damage.

We were also told by officials on scene that a fuel truck was just a few feet away from the blast but miraculously didn't go up in flames.

The State Fire Marshal Explosives Office is assisting with this incident.

While our Jarell Baker was live at the scene a part of the damaged structure fell to the ground.