Bell, Burnet County residents testify against transmission line project

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — Bell and Burnet County residents joined other Texans at the Capitol to testify against the Bell County to Big Eats Hill 765kV transmission line project. State leaders were getting an update on the Texas electric grid and whether transmission lines are the solution.

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Bell and Burnet County residents testify against 765kV transmission line project at Texas Capitol hearing

The hearing room was filled with neighbors and leaders searching for answers about claims of lack of notice, health issues, cost, private property right and incentives for landowners.

Burnet County resident Beth Kunz said the project threatens what drew her to the region.

"I retired to the Hill Country because of the land, because of the natural resources, because of the beauty and the dark skies, and all of that is currently threatened for a project that's just an extension port across the state," Kunz said.

Thomas Gleeson, chairman of the Public Utility Commission of Texas, addressed why the 765kV option was chosen and acknowledged years of underinvestment in the region's transmission infrastructure.

"It's been, I would say, an underinvestment in transmission into the Permian for probably a decade...The option was between 345 and 765 [kv]. When we looked at the preponderance of the evidence, what it came down to, at least for me, was 765 [kv] is fewer lines. While each line requires more right of way, in totality, it's actually less right of way," Gleeson said.

Energy leaders are anticipating large increases in usage, including data centers adding to the grid, as the state has reached record highs for demand. On July 22, the ERCOT region reached an unofficial all-time summer peak demand of 91,089 megawatts, surpassing the previous record of 87,403 megawatts set the day before. Before that, the record demand was 85,508 megawatts set on August 10, 2023.

"This record highlights the continued growth in our state and the importance of ensuring our infrastructure is equipped to meet Texas's evolving energy needs," committee chair, Charles Schwertner, said.

Bell County landowner Benjamin Tanner said he hopes decisions on the project can be delayed until the legislature can weigh in.

"My biggest hope is that the project gets paused, as it legally should because I wasn't given the proper notice. That puts it in the next legislative session, and then representatives of the people of Texas can actually take their time, consider the project, not just in light of the impact on landing," Tanner said.

Leaders will continue to hear comments on the project as residents await further developments.

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