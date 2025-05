BELL COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — The Bell County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of a suspect in a Temple area ATM theft on Saturday, April 12.

Deputies responded to a business alarm on April 12 in the 13300 block of Texas Highway 36 west of

Temple, where deputies saw the front doors of a business forced open and an ATM removed.

Justice of the Peace Cliff Coleman issued an arrest warrant for theft, charging Kennith Hayes Mackie of Killeen.