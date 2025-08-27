Accused peeping Tom in Bell County arrested again for criminal trespassing

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — The Bell County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of James Austin Grisham on August 26 for criminal trespassing on property.

Investigators say the warrant stems from a report made on August 24 on Elm Grove Road in the Belton area.

Grisham was released from custody on August 16 after an arrest in June for criminal trespassing. In that case, there were reports of a man trespassing on private property and looking into the front windows of homes at night.

At that time, the sheriff's office said the 45-year-old was ordered to wear a 24-hour GPS ankle monitor as a condition of release.

Following the most recent arrest, the Bell County Sheriff’s Office says it is working with the neighborhood and the Court System to attempt to find a resolution.