79-year-old Killeen man arrested for sexual assault of a child

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — A 79-year-old Killeen man has been arrested for the aggravated sexual assault of a child and sexual assault.

Harold Wesley Gore was taken into custody without incident by Bell County authorities following an allegation and an investigation.

Gore is currently being held at the Bell County Jail — his bond is set at $250,000 as of Thursday morning.

"It is the policy of the Bell County Sheriff’s Office not to release information on survivors of sexual assault, respecting privacy that has been intruded on by these crimes," authorities said.

25 News will follow this story and release any additional details should they become available.