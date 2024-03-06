11-year-old 'Lemon Squeezos' entrepreneur wins $1,000 grant

BELL COUNTY, Texas — 11-year-old Duane Shaw is all about business — he’s the president of Lemon Squeezos.

“My mom always made my mom’s Mexican lemonade — we always fell in love with it," Shaw said.

"It would just melt in our mouths. I want people to feel the same way when they drink our lemonade."

Duane and his dad created the mobile lemonade stand back in May 2022.

Using his family recipe and mixing in some of his own flare, Duane and his Dad, Gracen Golden, have raised hundreds of dollars for local charities.

“We started doing some research online — he found a Variety charity, Peaceable Kingdom, a charity giving back to disabled children for summer camp,” Golden said.

Duane was just named a Frigo Cheese Head Build a Bright Future Grant Winner — he’ll receive $1,000 to help him help others.

“There is the variety charity I’m giving back to. I also want to give back to the sister company, Camp Blue Bonnet, to send three type one diabetes children there for camp,” Shaw said.

The young entrepreneur says when he grows up, he wants to be a billionaire — by the looks of it, he’s well on his way.

Shaw and his dad will be selling their sweet drink at SXSW in Austin, Texas this weekend.

To learn more about Lemon Squeezos, click here.