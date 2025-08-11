Bell County court officials react to new Texas immigration law

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — Bell County is preparing to comply with a new Texas law requiring sheriff’s deputies in larger counties to work with Immigration and Customs Enforcement, processing 10 to 15 cases each week. Commissioner Louie Minor voiced strong opposition, saying the law unfairly targets communities of color and breaks up families, while County Judge David Blackburn acknowledged both concerns and possible benefits, such as freeing up jail space. The sheriff’s office will oversee the program’s implementation as required by State Senate Bill 8.



Bell County officials are responding to a new Texas law requiring sheriff's deputies to cooperate with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in counties with populations over 100,000 people.

"There's a lot of fear in the community," said Bell County Precinct 4 Commissioner Louie Minor.

The law, known as State Senate Bill 8, mandates cooperation between local law enforcement and federal immigration authorities in larger counties across Texas.

ICE recently met with Bell County courts, indicating plans to process approximately 10 to 15 cases weekly.

This number surprised both Commissioner Minor and County Judge David Blackburn.

"It's definitely breaking up families," Commissioner Minor said. "The president said he was going to go after rapists, murderers and the bad guys but he's not doing that; he's going after the people that are here contributing to our community."

Despite his concerns, Judge Blackburn confirmed the county will comply with state law.

"In terms of inmates that we process through the jail on other criminal charges that might also have ICE warrants to detain," Judge Blackburn said.

Judge Blackburn also noted a potential benefit to the new requirements, stating, "It might help us free up some space in the jail."

While the courts plan to follow the new legislation, Commissioner Minor expressed strong opposition.

"My community... our community is a target because of our skin color and this is not the American way, this is not the Texas way," Commissioner Minor said.

Judge Blackburn emphasized that implementation falls under the sheriff's authority, adding, "The Sheriff is in charge of implementing that agreement and I trust he will do so."

