Bell County community, experts react to recent youth gun violence incidents

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

One minor is dead and another is recovering after being shot in separate incidents in Bell County and Limestone County, prompting local parents and experts to discuss what may be driving youth gun violence.

Community members are calling for increased parental engagement and open communication with children to address the growing trend.

On Christmas Day, police say a 14-year-old was shot in the head at a home in Limestone County and is now recovering in a local hospital. Then on December 30, 17-year-old Josiah Alcozer was shot and killed in Belton.

“Our hearts go out to the friends and family of Josiah. This is a tragic reminder that guns should be handled with extreme care. If you have any information about this incident, please reach out to the Belton Police Department at 254-933-5840 or text 254-217-6764." - Chief Larry Berg, Belton PD

Chris Cook, who lives in Belton, said he was shocked by the recent violence.

"I was shocked really, and you don't expect that in a place like Belton," Cook said.

Amy Alvis has lived in Belton for decades and said she's seeing a growing trend in youth gun violence.

"It's definitely scary to think that this is going on and it makes you wonder what's happening," Alvis said.

Criminologist Alex Del Carmen said youth violence is increasing regardless of the theories behind it.

Marc Monroy, KXXV

"Regardless of the theories, what we do know is that youth violence is increasing," Del Carmen said.

Del Carmen said parents should engage with their children as early as possible.

"Number one is be engaged, be informed, meaning that you need to find out what your kids are doing," Del Carmen said.

Alvis and Cook believe having clear conversations with children is crucial.

"I think having a real open to discussion and knowing where your kids are, knowing who their friends are. I think that's the most important thing and really being involved in their lives," Alvis said.

"Belton is an amazing place, and I hope that whether it's law enforcement or whoever, I hope they don't take it for granted what we have," Cook said.

Click here if you would like to donate to the Alcozer family.

Today our family is living a nightmare we never imagined possible. Our hearts are shattered after the tragic and senseless loss of our beloved nephew, Josiah, only 17 years old, whose life was taken far too soon due to gun violence. There are no words that can fully express the pain we are feeling.





My brother is facing every parent’s worst nightmare having to bury his child. No parent should ever have to experience this kind of heartbreak. Josiah had his whole life ahead of him, and his absence has left a hole in our family that will never be filled.





In the midst of this unimaginable grief, we are leaning on our faith and trusting that God is holding Josiah close. We take comfort in knowing that the Lord is near to the brokenhearted and that Josiah is now resting in eternal peace.





We are asking for prayers and support to help our family with funeral and burial expenses during this incredibly difficult and unexpected time. Any donation, no matter how small, will help ease the financial burden and allow our family to lay Josiah to rest with the love and dignity he deserves.





If you are unable to donate, please share this fundraiser and keep our family especially my brother and sister in law in your prayers. Thank you for your kindness, compassion, and support. May God bless you all.

- Go Fund Me

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.