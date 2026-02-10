Baylor University introduces daily parking passes as students struggle to find spots

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Baylor University is experimenting with daily parking passes for the first time this semester as students continue to struggle with limited parking options on campus.

The $5-a-day option is available in a temporary lot that was previously owned by Seventh and James Baptist Church. The church sold the property to housing developers who plan to build new student living apartments.

Parking permits sell out quickly each semester at Baylor, leaving many students without guaranteed spots. The new daily pass system offers an alternative, though some students question the cost.

"I think $5 a day is a little bit much for a parking spot. I would say like maybe a couple $100 a semester, it seems like a lot," Ethan Rowles, a senior at Baylor, said.

Rowles said when he can't find a parking spot, he has to walk or find a ride to class.

"The walk isn't bad when the weather's nice like today, but it can be tough when it's like 105 degrees in August or May," Rowles said.

Baylor had an agreement with the church for decades to let students use their lot. That partnership ends in April when developers reclaim the property to begin construction.

Director of Parking Matt Penney said the university offers a purchasing process for student parking permits. Graduate students and seniors get first priority, and then remaining permits go to juniors and sophomores.

The temporary lot will close in April when developers begin construction on the new student living apartments.

