Baylor softball begins Spring practice

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — As Baylor softball begins Spring practices, head coach Glenn Moore also begins his 26 season with Baylor.

"Neat group to be around and they like to have fun. They like to laugh and they like to fight. So that's a unique combination of personalities out there," Moore said.

This is a young team — but the remaining seniors want to improve from last year after missing the playoffs.

"A lot of the seniors this year like knowing this is our last year, we at least want to make postseason and — make it to the World Series," senior Brooklyn Carter said.

Baylor begins their season for the Getterman Classic on February 5.

