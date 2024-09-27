Baylor Scott & White, Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Texas reach long-term agreement

WACO, Texas — After months of negotiations, a deal is now in place to keep Baylor Scott & White as an in-network provider for Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Texas.

We've been telling you for months about the talks between the healthcare system and the state's largest insurance provider. BSW emailed a statement to 25 News.

"We’re pleased to share that Baylor Scott & White (BSWH) and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas (BCBSTX) have reached agreement that will keep BSWH in network," reads the statement. "As related documents are finalized, BCBS members will continue receiving uninterrupted, in-network care from BSWH. We share a commitment to our communities and are proud to preserve their choice of high-quality, in-network providers."

The deal between the two had been set to expire on July 1, but the agreement was extended until Oct. 1 to allow for negotiations to continue.