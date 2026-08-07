WACO, Texas (KXXV) — As families prepare to send their kids back to the classroom, many are looking for ways to save. The average cost of school supplies has increased nearly 8% this year — and while Texas' tax-free weekend offers some relief, some Central Texas families are stretching their budgets even further by turning to secondhand stores.

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Back-to-school shoppers in Waco turn to thrift stores as supply costs rise

Brooke Taylor, a local High School parent, said thrifting has become a regular part of her back-to-school routine.

"We love to come here just because we definitely save money. Every time you make a donation, they give you a coupon — 20% off one item. You can also, when you come in, round up and make a donation that way. So I think it's always great to help," Taylor said.

New data from PBS shows the average cost of common school supplies has climbed, with everything from lunch boxes to notebooks costing more than they did a year ago — averaging $173.45 for a full school supplies haul.

Taylor's daughter, Arabella Taylor, a local High School student, said the savings are real.

"I don't really go thrifting that much, but I do back to school. It does save a lot of money," Arabella said.

The family also said they were surprised by the number of people thrifting this year — taking it as a sign that rising prices are pushing more shoppers toward secondhand options.

"It was kind of funny. There was a line here — like they opened up at 9 and there was a line forming, so we had to kind of wait before we came in today. So it's kind of comical. It was almost like a Black Friday thing. Like we had to wait before we came in," Brooke Taylor said.

Texas' tax-free weekend runs through Sunday, Aug. 9. During those three days, shoppers can purchase back-to-school items under $100 without paying state or local sales tax. The exemption applies to both in-store and many online purchases.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

