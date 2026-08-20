WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Students across Central Texas are back in the classroom amid August heat, and one state lawmaker says it's time to rethink when the school year begins.

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Back-to-school heat sparks push to delay Texas school year start date

State Rep. Jared Patterson recently posted on Facebook that starting school in mid-August doesn't make sense for student safety. Patterson is calling his proposal the "Save Our Summer Act," which would keep students out of school until after Labor Day.

Waco ISD mom Marisa Borgas said her son is in his second year at Kendrick Elementary. While the first grader hasn't had any serious heat-related problems, she has concerns.

"He does get really heated when he does be in the playground when it's really hot," Borgas said.

Borgas said she supports the idea of pushing the school year start date back.

"I think it's a great idea that they do start in September because it is hot in August, just for the safety and also the concerns of dehydration with the kids," Borgas said.

Patterson, a Republican representing District 106, said the proposal is designed to protect students and school staff from the dangers of extreme summer heat.

"Save Our Summer Act. It is meant to protect students and teachers, athletes, band members, cheerleaders, from being out of the hottest part of the year. It's meant to protect our little elementary school kids that are not allowed to have recess because it's unsafe because the equipment is too hot," Patterson said.

Patterson said a conversation with his mother, a retired 38-year public educator, helped reinforce his thinking on the issue.

"I filed a bill last year more as an idea and, and to have the conversation, but with all the major policy changes, through the Education Committee, you know, it's hard to get traction. This day in particular, I'm sitting in my truck at the post office talking to my mom, who is a retired 38-year old public educator, and I remarked by looking at my truck that it was 107 degrees outside. And she stated starting kids at this time is the dumbest thing we do," Patterson said.

Patterson also said changes to the state's standardized testing program create an opening to shift the school calendar.

"They're talking about, well, we had to pump the schedule up to August to get ready for STAR. STAR's going away. We banned the STAR test last session. This is the last year that we will have STAR. We are completely revamping the testing program, and the final test will be those end of course exam at the very end of the year. And so this is really the opportunity that we have to make this change," Patterson said.

For Borgas, she said she supports anything that prevents serious health issues for her family.

"It's his first year, so, but my concern is that he might get to that point, so I think it's a great idea if we can push it back to September," Borgas said.

Patterson said he plans to push for legislation to delay the start of the school year during the next regular Texas Legislative Session, which begins in January 2027.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy

