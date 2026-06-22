HEWITT, Texas (KXXV) — Many homeowners in Central Texas are discovering their standard insurance doesn't cover flood damage — sometimes too late.

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Avoiding damage debt: What Central Texas homeowners should know about flood insurance

Tio Gonzales knows the feeling well. The Hewitt homeowner has watched water rise inside his home more than once.

"Right here was underwater, uh, up to may be about ankle deep right here, all of it. And as you can tell on the door where the water level got up to," Gonzales said.

He estimates about three inches of water moved through his home during recent flooding events.

"I would say it was about, I don't know, five inches, but this patio slopes down to, so I got roughly about three inches of water through out the house," Gonzales said.

Despite repeated flooding, Gonzales does not carry flood insurance — and he says getting it has not been simple.

"And it's not like we don't try. I've got some pumps, uh, I've got a French drain deal that I've had," Gonzales said.

His experience reflects a gap many homeowners across Texas may not discover until it is too late. Standard homeowners insurance typically does not cover flood damage. That coverage requires a separate flood insurance policy.

Insurify reports homeowners do not have to live in a designated flood zone to experience flooding. FEMA states nearly a quarter of flood claims come from properties outside high-risk flood areas.

Experts recommend homeowners take the following steps before the next round of severe weather:

Check flood risk through FEMA flood maps

Talk to an insurance agent about flood coverage options

Document property before severe weather arrives

Insurance experts also warn not to wait until a storm is in the forecast. Most flood insurance policies have a 30-day waiting period before coverage takes effect.

For Gonzales, sharing his story is about helping neighbors avoid the same situation.

"Yes, we were. And actually the week before the water got up almost to the door also when it wasn't even a flood warning exactly,"Gonzales said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

