Audie Murphy Middle School administrators placed on leave amid grade mishandling investigation

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — Audie Murphy Middle School administrators have been placed on administrative leave as the district investigates possible grade mishandling during the semester closeout process, Killeen Independent School District tells 25 News. The investigation centers on concerns that required grades from long-term substitutes may not have been properly collected and some grades may have been entered incorrectly.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A district spokesperson said the move is intended to allow for a thorough and fair review after a report raised concerns during the semester grade closeout process.

According to the district, required grades from some long-term substitutes may have not been properly collected, and some grades may have been entered incorrectly.

At this point, district leaders stress the investigation is ongoing and no final conclusions have been reached. However, the district emphasized that student grades must always be handled accurately and in accordance with district policy and academic standards.

Superintendent Dr. King Davis acknowledged the timing of the situation and said transparency is a priority, especially as parents discuss the issue within the community.

Classes are expected to resume as normal when students return from break. District leaders say appropriate oversight and campus leadership will be in place for the start of the spring semester to support students, staff, and families.

The district says it will continue to share updates as more information becomes available. Officials say their focus remains on students, academic integrity, and maintaining trust with the school community.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.