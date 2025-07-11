Army Corps of Engineers initiates controlled releases to reduce local lake levels after recent rains

FORT WORTH, Texas (KXXV) — Following several recent rains in Central Texas and the Brazos Valley, the Fort Worth District of the Army Corps of Engineers has initiated controlled releases from lakes on July 11 in the Brazos basin.
The releases bring pool elevations down to conservation pool levels.
Releases included:
Whitney: 4,312 cubic feet per second (cfs)
Belton: 3,011 cfs
Granger: 2,732 cfs
Waco: 1,993 cfs
Stillhouse: 1,586 cfs
Somerville: 189 cfs
Aquilla: 160 cfs
You can also watch 15 ABC's Tyler Dupnick share how water flow in the Brazos basin is controlled.
