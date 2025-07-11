Army Corps of Engineers initiates controlled releases to reduce local lake levels after recent rains

FORT WORTH, Texas (KXXV) — Following several recent rains in Central Texas and the Brazos Valley, the Fort Worth District of the Army Corps of Engineers has initiated controlled releases from lakes on July 11 in the Brazos basin.

The releases bring pool elevations down to conservation pool levels.

Releases included:

Whitney: 4,312 cubic feet per second (cfs)

Belton: 3,011 cfs

Granger: 2,732 cfs

Waco: 1,993 cfs

Stillhouse: 1,586 cfs

Somerville: 189 cfs

Aquilla: 160 cfs

