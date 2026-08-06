American Red Cross declares supply crisis, urging Central Texas donors to give

WOODWAY, Texas (KXXV) — The American Red Cross has declared a national blood supply crisis — only the second time in history it has done so — as the organization reports less than a one-day supply of Type O positive blood nationwide.

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American Red Cross declares national blood supply crisis, urging donors to give as supply hits record low

The shortage is forcing the Red Cross to limit distribution of the most commonly transfused blood type to hospitals across the country.

The crisis is also being felt in Central Texas. Dr. Kimberly Lally, director of blood transfusion at Baylor Scott & White, said the national shortage has direct consequences for the local community.

"The Red Cross has declared a critical national shortage and that does trickle down to our local community. We are very fortunate here at Baylor Scott and White to have our own donor center... people know their blood goes directly back into their own community. It could go to their own family members, friends, or neighbors," Lally said.

Lally said the current situation is worse than a typical seasonal dip in donations.

"This is lower than usual... they're seeing a record low over the past four years. They're down to a one-day supply of group O blood... We also have a lot of our normal donors aging, so we really need to reach out and appeal to the younger generations to step up, especially during times of critical shortage," Lally said.

For Woodway resident Luke May, donating blood is already a regular habit — not just a response to a crisis.

"Very easy. They just... you make the appointment and come in and they take the blood and that's really simple process," May said.

May said the decision to donate regularly comes down to a simple motivation.

"As often as I can...Well, it helps me out and it helps out other people too," May said.

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